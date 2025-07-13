CNG auto-rickshaw drivers block road in Banani
CNG-powered auto-rickshaw drivers in Dhaka have blocked the road in front of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) headquarters in the capital’s Banani area.
The protest began around 10:00 am today, Sunday, when drivers gathered on the road outside the BRTA headquarters. Their blockade caused severe traffic congestion on the road.
The protesting drivers said they are demonstrating to demand designated routes for CNG-run auto-rickshaws.
Many of the drivers were seen wearing burial shrouds as a symbol of protest. While they are allowing ambulances and airport-bound vehicles to pass, no other vehicles are being permitted through.
The demonstrators announced that their protest would continue until their demands are met.
Mehedi Hasan, inspector (investigation) of Banani Police Station, told Prothom Alo that auto-rickshaw drivers are demonstrating by blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh road in Banani area.
This has disrupted the traffic movement in the area. Police are working to bring the situation under control, the inspector added.