Road blocked for 9 hours, OC removed

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement blocked the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway for nine hours, demanding removal and punishment of the officer-in-charge (OC) of Patiya police station in Chattogram. The organisation made this demand alleging that its leaders and activists were beaten by the police.

The leaders and activists of the organisation carried out the road blockade in Indrapool area of Patiya from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on Wednesday. This created severe traffic congestion on both sides of the highway causing immense suffering for the commuters using the road.

With the same demand, leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) also blocked Zakir Hossain Road in front of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office in Chattogram city from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Both organisations announced fresh protest programmes in the city for Thursday demanding the removal of the OC.

Meanwhile, OC Abu Zayed Md Nazmun Noor of Patiya police station was removed around 10:30 pm Wednesday night. Confirming the news, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Chattogram Saiful Islam told Prothom Alo that the OC had been removed from his post and sent to the Chattogram Range DIG office on attachment.