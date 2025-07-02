Anti-discrimination Student Movement, NCP protesters now block road in Chattogram city

Leaders and activists of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizen Party (NCP) are holding a sit-in protest in front of the office of the deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Chattogram range police.

They are demanding the removal of the officer-in-charge (OC) of Patiya police station and action against those responsible for alleged police misconduct.

The protest began around 3:00 pm today, Wednesday, in front of the DIG office in the city’s Khulshi area. At around 3:30 pm, the protesters moved to block Zakir Hossain Road in front of the DIG office. As of 4:15 pm, the blockade was ongoing.