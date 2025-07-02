Anti-discrimination Student Movement, NCP protesters now block road in Chattogram city
Leaders and activists of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizen Party (NCP) are holding a sit-in protest in front of the office of the deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Chattogram range police.
They are demanding the removal of the officer-in-charge (OC) of Patiya police station and action against those responsible for alleged police misconduct.
The protest began around 3:00 pm today, Wednesday, in front of the DIG office in the city’s Khulshi area. At around 3:30 pm, the protesters moved to block Zakir Hossain Road in front of the DIG office. As of 4:15 pm, the blockade was ongoing.
During a spot visit at 3:15 pm, it was seen that the protesters had taken position in front of the DIG office, while the policemen were on alert before there. The protesters called on the DIG to come out and speak with them directly. Several police officers were seen talking with the demonstrators.
Sazzad Hossain, joint secretary general of the anti-discrimination student movement, told Prothom Alo that the OC of Patiya has still not been removed. “Just as they oppressed us last July, the same kind of oppression was repeated yesterday in Patiya. We demand action against those responsible, and we want to speak directly with the DIG.”
There were clashes between anti-discrimination men and the police at the Patiya police station at 9:30 pm and 11 pm on Tuesday. At least 19 people are claimed to have sustained injuries during the clashes.
It was learned from witnesses, police, and protesters that around 9:00 pm, members of the anti-discrimination student movement detained a Chhatra League leader from the Shaheed Minar area and brought him to the police station.
Since there were no cases against the individual, police refused to arrest him, which led to tensions. The protesters began chanting slogans at the police, and a clash ensued. As the situation escalated, police eventually took the Chhatra League leader into their custody.
In protest, the anti-discrimination leaders and activists laid siege to police station around 9:30 am today, Wednesday, and blocked the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway.