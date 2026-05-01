Willes Little Flower School: Different narratives about the incident
An ‘unpleasant’ incident took place between a teacher and a student in a classroom at Willes Little Flower School and College in Dhaka, and the events that followed have created unrest within the institution.
Teachers and students have alleged that after the classroom incident, the secondary section teacher was summoned to the residence of a guardian who is a judge and was humiliated there.
Following these allegations, students staged protests and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Justice through the Registrar General of the Supreme Court. The issue also created stir on social media.
On behalf of the judge, a general diary (GD) has been filed at Ramna Police Station. It alleges that the student was beaten by the teacher for not attending the teacher's private coaching classes. The GD also mentions threats on social media.
However, the teacher concerned said the allegation of beating the student over coaching is not true. He said he does not regularly run any coaching or private tutoring. At the request of colleagues, he used to teach three students along with his own higher secondary–level child at a residence. The student in question joined there in January 2025 but did not continue after that month.
The untoward incident sparked off on 16 April. According to memorandums submitted by students and statements from teachers and students, on that day a Class 10 student from the Bangla medium day shift asked the physics teacher to solve a question from Bangla. The teacher advised the student to consult the Bangla teacher. The student asked again, and at one point, when the teacher approached, the student behaved badly according to the teacher and other students. The teacher then slapped the student.
The teacher told Prothom Alo that he later called the student’s parents to inform them and requested that they come to the school for a discussion. When the guardian wanted details over the phone, he said the matter was ‘sensitive’ and required an direct discussion. The parent agreed to come.
The teacher alleges that later, through the institution’s authorities, he was invited on 18 April to the parents' residence. He said he expected the matter to be resolved there, but instead he was mentally harassed. Another teacher accompanied him.
When the matter became known a few days later, dissatisfaction grew among teachers and students. On 23 April, students held protests, and police went to the scene. On the same day, students submitted a memorandum to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court Registrar General Muhammad Habibur Rahman Siddiqui could not be reached for comment. Messages were sent identifying the sender, but there was no response.
It has been learned that the student concerned was given a transfer certificate and admitted to another school by his guardians. Additionally, the judge’s personal officer, Md Ashikur Rahman, filed the GD at Ramna police station on behalf of the guardian. Repeated attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.
However, sources concerned said the GD mentions the sequence of events, phone conversations, informing the acting principal ANM Shamsul Alam Khan, inviting the teacher to the judge’s residence, and allegations of beating the student for not attending coaching. It also notes a request to the principal for a transfer certificate for the student’s safety, the student’s admission to another institution, and allegations of threats on social media.
Officer-in-charge of Ramna Police Station, Mohammad Rahat Khan, confirmed the GD but could not immediately provide details. He said the GD mentions various issues, including false information on Facebook.