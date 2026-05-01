Willes Little Flower School: Different narratives about the incident

On behalf of the judge, a general diary (GD) has been filed at Ramna Police Station. It alleges that the student was beaten by the teacher for not attending the teacher's private coaching classes. The GD also mentions threats on social media.

However, the teacher concerned said the allegation of beating the student over coaching is not true. He said he does not regularly run any coaching or private tutoring. At the request of colleagues, he used to teach three students along with his own higher secondary–level child at a residence. The student in question joined there in January 2025 but did not continue after that month.

The untoward incident sparked off on 16 April. According to memorandums submitted by students and statements from teachers and students, on that day a Class 10 student from the Bangla medium day shift asked the physics teacher to solve a question from Bangla. The teacher advised the student to consult the Bangla teacher. The student asked again, and at one point, when the teacher approached, the student behaved badly according to the teacher and other students. The teacher then slapped the student.