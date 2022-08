Six bodies have been recovered from the spot of the fire that broke out at a plastic factory in Lalbagh area in the capital on Monday.

Fire service sources confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

Ten fire fighting units was working to douse the blaze, before it was brought under control after about two and a half hours.

Initially, the fire is being thought to be started from a gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant, said a fire service official.

