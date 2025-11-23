Frequent Earthquakes: Can Dhaka prepare itself for the big one?

Central Bangladesh, including capital Dhaka, the most densely populated megacity (population above 10 million) in the world has been shaken by a series of earthquakes over just two days, raising serious concerns about the city’s preparedness for a major tremor.

Experts have warned that the overpopulated capital of Bangladesh could become a hotspot for earthquake vulnerability, as nearly 90 per cent of its older buildings were constructed without adhering to proper building codes.

Concerns intensified following the powerful, 5.7-magnitude earthquake that struck at 10:38am on Friday, shattering the usual weekend calm and turning the holiday into a frightening experience for residents of the capital.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the epicenter of the 26-second quake was in Madhabdi, Narsingdi, and its depth was recorded at just 10 kilometres below the surface.

The tremor, felt across several parts of Bangladesh, left at least 10 people dead - four in Dhaka, five in Narsingdi and one in Narayanganj. Over 600 people were also injured.