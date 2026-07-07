Shakti Foundation's Imran Ahmed receives award for social welfare activities

The award was presented by Kazi Md Shafiqur Rahman, president of the Bankers' Welfare Association Bangladesh (BWAB), during the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Sayeman Beach Resort, Cox's Bazar.

This award is a recognition of accelerating organisational operations through digital innovation and easing financial services for marginalised women. At the same time, it reflects his outstanding contribution to social welfare and a strong commitment to technology-driven, inclusive financial empowerment.