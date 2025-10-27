Margin of Memories: Surreal psychedelia over autumn exuberance!
Sometimes, pre-winter sensations need to be sought not in nature but in the canvas of artists.
While the summer heat shows no signs of relenting during the day, in the evening, the air is redolent of a slow approaching winter.
On such a late October evening, Gllery Chitrak in Dhanmondi became the melange of artists, both veteran and upcoming, in an exhibition titled Margin of Memories, organised by Studio 6B.
As the rather hot Saturday 25th noon gave way to an evening smelling of early winter, an eclectic crowd gathered at the gallery to appreciate art-work by fifty artists.
“The main purpose is to provide a platform where the work of veterans will be exhibited alongside the art done by current day, emerging artists,” said eminent photographer and art collector, MA Taher, adding, “this allows the audience to look at the evolution of subject matters, analyse the subtle changes in presenting the artist’s inner feelings.”
In the works of most modern day artists, we often see the prevalence of solitude layered with melancholia, observed Taher.
Echoing his sentiments, Salahuddin, an art connoisseur, observed, “This love for isolation seems deliberate because as humans, we are becoming detached from old style family spheres, trying to create a separate space for ourselves.”
In replying to a question if this trend of cherishing a reclusive life has a detrimental impact on the human psyche, Salahuddin pauses and, adds, “At certain points in time, having the company of oneself is essential because solitary reflection helps people understand and come to terms with life’s vagaries.”
Are we then to accept that this ubiquity of solitude is not a reflection of pervasive despondence as such!
Not at all, replies, Alvi Saqib, a painter whose own work also captures unspecified yearnings of the heart.
This solitude is never an image of despair, on the contrary, this ‘me time’ is an acknowledgement of the human soul wanting to be wistful, comments Alvi.
The exhibition features art work by veteran artists, including SM Sultan, Hamiduzzaman Khan, Qayyum Chowdhury, Jamal Ahmed and young artists of today whose works are characterised by innovative ideas, bordering on the outre, boisterous colours and artistic impulses capturing inner demons.
The senior artists do not need any introduction as all of them are established in the art world by their own right.
However, what is striking in the works of young artists is their desire to experiment and break conventional formats.
The new will always add a breath of fresh air to life and that has been the norm for centuries, said illustrious artist Jamal Ahmed.
“We welcome such a venture where the work of different generations will be showcased as this solidifies an artistic bond.”
Among the art work, the piece titled ‘Inner-self’ by Fatema Islam Prima attracted attention for its instant impact.
Done in red, the work, depicting a tormented face, is but the scarred soul, which someone masquerades under a smile.
Morbid yet magnificent, remarked an art enthusiast.
But if you’re seeking vivacity and zest then Sirajum Monira’s ‘Peace of Haven’ is the work which is more potent than any anti-depressant.
Effervescent and exploding in vibrant colours, this is a look at holiday moments spent by the sea in Cox’s Bazaar.
“To take a respite from this city of concrete emotions and materialistic calculations, we go to Cox’s Bazaar to slice out the city grime,” said Monira, adding, “moments spent by the sea have a cleansing impact with the symphony of the waves and parley with stars.”
Sourav Barua’s ‘Reflection in Bloom’ carries a semi surreal feel while Shipra Biswas creates a still life creating a symbiosis between mythology and society.
Kamal Uddin’s ‘Tune’, Fahmida Alam’s ‘Durga’ and Farzana Ahmed Urmi’s ‘Summer of 25’ are also noteworthy pieces on display.
As an abstract work, ‘Red in my Mind’, by Biren Shome will captivate.
Encapsulating the dormant revolutionary zeal in humans, the fiery red in this work is incendiary to say the least.
In the end, one needs to celebrate innovation and, in that line, Alvi’s work ‘What do You Expect’, leaves a lasting impression.
An artist names a work to facilitate its understanding but the title should never restrict our imagination.
Alvi’s work, which has the power to hold attention, asks the viewer to interpret it the way s/he feels comfortable.
The piece, featuring a despondent feminine face done in vigorous brush-work, includes playing cards and the frame has a saree attached to it, creating a sumptuous avant garde feel.
Despondence in decadence, is the line that came to mind, said a viewer immersed in Alvi’s piece.
Innovative, striking but also thought provoking!
Margin of Memories, through a rich collection, depicts the progress of art in Bangladesh, providing an aesthetic kick!
However, if demons and dark emotions are what you seek, then step right in!
The exhibition will run till 29 October, daily from 11:00 am till 8:00 pm at Gallery Chitrak, House 27/A, Road: 4, Dhanmondi, Dhaka 1205.
*Towheed Feroze is a former journalist and an art lover!