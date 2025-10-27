Margin of Memories: Surreal psychedelia over autumn exuberance!

Sometimes, pre-winter sensations need to be sought not in nature but in the canvas of artists.

While the summer heat shows no signs of relenting during the day, in the evening, the air is redolent of a slow approaching winter.

On such a late October evening, Gllery Chitrak in Dhanmondi became the melange of artists, both veteran and upcoming, in an exhibition titled Margin of Memories, organised by Studio 6B.

As the rather hot Saturday 25th noon gave way to an evening smelling of early winter, an eclectic crowd gathered at the gallery to appreciate art-work by fifty artists.

“The main purpose is to provide a platform where the work of veterans will be exhibited alongside the art done by current day, emerging artists,” said eminent photographer and art collector, MA Taher, adding, “this allows the audience to look at the evolution of subject matters, analyse the subtle changes in presenting the artist’s inner feelings.”

In the works of most modern day artists, we often see the prevalence of solitude layered with melancholia, observed Taher.

Echoing his sentiments, Salahuddin, an art connoisseur, observed, “This love for isolation seems deliberate because as humans, we are becoming detached from old style family spheres, trying to create a separate space for ourselves.”