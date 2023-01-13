'Holiday market' launched in Dhaka

A 'holiday market' has been launched in the capital's Agargaon area on a trial basis with the products of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The commerce minister, Tipu Munshi, and Dhaka north city corporation (DNCC) mayor, Atiqul Islam, inaugurated the market on Friday morning.

The market has been opened as a joint venture of DNCC and Oikya Foundation. It is a pilot project marketing products of cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME).