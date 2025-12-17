Plastic factory catches fire in Lalbagh, 5 fire units underway
A fire has broken out at a plastic factory in Lalbagh, Dhaka. The blaze began around 1:00 pm today, Wednesday. Some five fire service units are on the way to the scene, fire service and civil defence sources said.
Fire service media cell inspector Md Anwarul Islam told Prothom Alo that they were informed of the fire around 1:00 pm today, Wednesday. The factory is located in Islambag near Chairman Ghat in Lalbagh. So far, it is known to be a plastic factory.
Md Anwarul Islam further added that five fire service units were dispatched to the site immediately after the fire was reported around 2:00 pm . However, heavy traffic is causing delays in reaching the location.