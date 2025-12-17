Plastic factory catches fire in Lalbagh, 5 fire units underway

Fire service media cell inspector Md Anwarul Islam told Prothom Alo that they were informed of the fire around 1:00 pm today, Wednesday. The factory is located in Islambag near Chairman Ghat in Lalbagh. So far, it is known to be a plastic factory.

Md Anwarul Islam further added that five fire service units were dispatched to the site immediately after the fire was reported around 2:00 pm . However, heavy traffic is causing delays in reaching the location.