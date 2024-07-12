Heavy rains: Over 5,000 cleaners, 10 QRTs working to drain out logged-water in DNCC
Over 5,000 cleaners and 10 Quick Response Teams (QRT) of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) have been engaged in addressing the waterlogging caused by the heavy rainfall on Friday morning.
Each QRT consists of 10 members and is actively operating in 10 different zones to ensure swift water drainage, according a media release signed by DNCC Public Relations Officer Mokbul Hossain.
Till 12:00 pm, logged water was drained from some streets to ease traffic movement, while five pumps stationed in Kalyanpur have been operating in unison since morning to expedite water removal, it said.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Dhaka experienced 60 millimetres of rain inthree hours till 9:00 am, with the highest rainfall in the country this morning.
Residents are requested to inform the DNCC by dialling its hotline, 16106, if there is waterlogging, as the QRT will instantly respond.
As per the directive from Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam, various departments, including engineering and waste management, have been mobilised since early morning.
The waterlogging situation is being continuously monitored, with immediate measures being taken to address the issue.