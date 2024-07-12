Heavy rains in Dhaka, several roads inundated
It has been raining heavily and non-stop in Dhaka since 6:00 am in the morning. Roads in several areas of the city, including Karwan Bazar, Shahjahanpur, Malibagh Railgate, Mouchak, Moghbazar, West Tejturi Bazar, Tejkunipara, Dhanmondi, Border Bazar in West Shewrapara and Mollapara in Dakkhin Manipur, have been inundated. There is waist-high water in these roads. Pedestrians are suffering immensely.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said rain is likely to increase even more today, Friday. The sky is likely to remain cloudy in most parts of the country. As a result, the day and night temperature is likely to fall. The rain may decrease from Saturday, the BMD predicts.
The BMD forecast rain today. The BMD bulletin stated yesterday rains have increased as the monsoon has strengthened again. Heavy clouds from the Bay of Bengal are entering the coast of the country. The clouds are coming mainly from Chattogram and Cox's Bazar coast. The rain has increased in the hilly areas of the northeastern part of the country including Sylhet. A landslide warning has been issued in Sylhet, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Chattogram hill tracts. Residents living below and around the hills have been asked to take shelter in safe places.
Cox’s Bazar recorded the highest rainfall in the country. Heavy rains have increased the risk of landslides in Sylhet, Chattogram and Chittagong Hill Tracts. Heavy rains in Sylhet and its upstream areas have created a fresh threat of flooding. Most of the rivers in the country, including the Brahmaputra, have started to swell.
There have been landslides in at least five areas of Cox’s Bazar due to heavy rains. A woman and a child died in a landslide. The administration has issued landslide warnings in the Rohingya camps. Special warnings have been issued in other hilly areas of the country due to the risk of landslides.
The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre predicted a deterioration of the flood situation in Sylhet. The agency’s bulletin for Thursday and Friday reads water in the major rivers of the country is rising. In particular, the water is likely to rise most rapidly in the northern, northeastern parts of the country and Brahmaputra basins. The agency also forecasted the flood situation to worsen further in these areas.