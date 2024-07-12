Heavy rains in Dhaka, several roads inundated

It has been raining heavily and non-stop in Dhaka since 6:00 am in the morning. Roads in several areas of the city, including Karwan Bazar, Shahjahanpur, Malibagh Railgate, Mouchak, Moghbazar, West Tejturi Bazar, Tejkunipara, Dhanmondi, Border Bazar in West Shewrapara and Mollapara in Dakkhin Manipur, have been inundated. There is waist-high water in these roads. Pedestrians are suffering immensely.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said rain is likely to increase even more today, Friday. The sky is likely to remain cloudy in most parts of the country. As a result, the day and night temperature is likely to fall. The rain may decrease from Saturday, the BMD predicts.