No night patrols, check posts on Dhaka streets
At night, the police are like a new moon on the streets of Dhaka – exist on paper but rarely seen on the roads. The city dwellers are living in fear due to the absence of the police.
According to reports sent to the police headquarters from eight divisions of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), at least 500 to 510 police patrol teams operate in the capital daily, covering both day and night shifts, while at least 250 of the patrol teams remain active at night. They operate at least 120 check posts in the city, mostly at night.
To verify the ground scenario, a Prothom Alo reporter and a photojournalist traveled around 70 kilometers across the capital city at night between 19 and 22 January, as well as last Friday night.
The visited spots include Bijoy Sarani, Tejgaon, Mohakhali, Banani, Gulshan, Sangsad Bhaban area, Mohammadpur, Shyamoli, Kalyanpur, Mirpur, Shewrapara, Kazipara, Agargaon, Dhanmondi, Hatirjheel, Moghbazar, Madhubagh, Khilgaon, Bashabo, Motijheel, Karwan Bazar, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, and the National Press Club area.
The places were visited between 11:00 pm and 2:00 am on those days, and police patrolling was found only at one location – Bashabo. At the entrance to Gulshan, policemen were seen staying at police boxes, though they were supposed to remain active at adjacent checkposts. Two police patrol cars were also spotted to remain parked at Gulshan and Mohammadpur, but there were no officers in or around the vehicles.
Residents of various neighborhoods also said the police presence on Dhaka streets is now minimal at night.
Robberies amid police absence
In the void of law enforcement, crimes have been reported across the city. On 21 January, two robberies took place in Dhaka – one involves two individuals being robbed of money and mobile phones after hacking in Badda at 11:45pm, while the other involves two, including a money exchange trader, being robbed at Gulshan at 8:45 pm in the same fashion.
On Thursday, some 70 bharis of gold and Tk 400,000 were looted after shooting a gold trader in the capital’s Hazaribagh area. In all three cases, the criminals managed to flee safely.
The lack of visible policing has instilled fear among residents. Alam Hossain, a resident of the Gabtoli area who commutes daily to Nawabpur in Old Dhaka on a motorcycle, said he is afraid of being robbed. To remain safe, he now leaves home later in the morning and returns as early as possible in the evening.
On-site inspection of Dhaka at night
On 19 January, a Prothom Alo reporter traveled from Bijoy Sarani intersection to Banani-11 at around 11:45 pm, via Tejgaon Industrial Area, Mohakhali, and Kakoli intersection. No police check posts or patrols were seen along the way.
A check post was found at the western entrance of Banani-11 at around 12:30 am, but with no police personnel. The nearby police box was seen under lock and key.
The reporter traveled from the western end to the eastern end of the road No. 11 and found barricades on the roadsides near the entrance adjacent to the bridge. Commuting through the Gulshan Azad Mosque area to the Shooting Club, no patrols or check posts were seen. However, an empty police vehicle was seen parked in front of the Azad Mosque.
A permanent checkpost operates in front of the Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park at the entrance of the Gulshan diplomatic zone. While visiting the spot at around 12:45 am on 19 January, no policemen were found at the checkpost, with the barricades removed on both sides. However, two policemen were seen in the adjacent police box.
A similar situation was seen at another permanent check post on the Gulshan-2 to Baridhara road. Here, barricades were seen in place at 12:55 am on 19 January, but with no policemen. However, three policemen were seen sitting inside the nearby police box.
From Baridhara at 1:00 am, the reporter continued through Gulshan-2, Kamal Ataturk Avenue in Banani, Mohakhali, the chief adviser’s office and Bijoy Sarani to Manik Mia Avenue, but no police patrols or check posts were encountered. Some security personnel were seen guarding the entrance of the chief adviser's office. There were barricades or blockers in Manik Mia Avenue, but with no policemen.
On the same day, the reporter traveled from the parliament area to Asad Gate, Taj Mahal Road, and Shyamoli Link Road at 1:30 am and found no check posts along the way. A police vehicle was seen parked near the Japan Garden City, but no officers were present there. Besides, no check posts and police patrols were seen while traveling from Shyamoli to Bijoy Sarani, via Suhrawardy medical college and Chandrima Udyan.
During similar inspections after 11:30 pm on 20 and 21 January, no check posts and patrols were found in the Karwan Bazar, Hatirjheel, Madhubagh, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Khilgaon, and Bashabo areas. A patrol car was seen in front of the Bashabo Buddhist temple during a trip from Hatirjheel to Bashabo at 11:45 pm, via Natun Rasta, Abul Hotel, and Khilgaon community centre.
In a follow-up visit, the Prothom Alo reporter, along with a photographer, visited the Gulshan, Manik Mia Avenue, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, and the press club areas between 11:00 pm and 1:00 am on Friday. However, the situation was found unchanged, with no police presence on the city streets.
Before the spot visits, details on patrols and check posts were collected from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on 19 January.
According to the DMP, each of the 50 police stations in Dhaka operates at least five patrol teams. There are two patrolling shifts – some 250–260 teams patrol from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, and at least 260 teams from 8:00 pm to 8:00 am. Also, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) deploys some 50–60 patrol teams across the city daily.
Regarding the check posts, the DMP claimed to operate 120 checkposts on average at some 95 points across the city, in addition to six permanent check posts in the diplomatic zone. Sources at DMP said the number of permanent check posts was more than 70 before the political changeover on 5 August. However, most of the check posts are now left with no cops.
Nazrul Islam, additional commissioner (crimes and operations) of the DMP, told Prothom Alo that they are working to gear up patrolling and check posts. Now, the patrol teams will be assigned to specific zones and held accountable for incidents within their areas. “We are also working to make check posts more effective after 12:00 am.”
Standoffishness of police
There were no police activities for three days after the ouster of the Awami League regime on 5 August. It was restored in phases, with help from the armed forces and the Border Guard Bangladesh. However, the force is yet to regain its normal pace.
Regarding the standoffishness of the force, this correspondent spoke to at least 13 policemen at different police stations in Dhaka. They noted multiple issues that led to the current situation.
Firstly, the field level policemen are mostly newly stationed, with little acquaintance with the city roads and alleys. Some are struggling to understand the crime control strategies of the capital city, while some have standoffishness in their behavior. Also, some are passing time with their mobile phones, instead of focusing on duties.
Secondly, a total of 97 vehicles were burnt during the July uprising, leading to a transport shortage. The DMP was given only seven new transports. Among the 187 vehicles vandalised during the movement, all but two have been repaired. The repaired ones also go out of order occasionally.
Thirdly, the policemen are yet to regain their confidence. In some cases, organised groups attack the policemen.
Fourthly, a large portion of the force is being used to deal with movements of different organisations and groups.
It was learned from the Badda police station on 22 January, some six patrol teams operate there every night. Two special teams work to prevent mugging until 7:00 am. There are a total of seven vehicles under the police station, while three are malfunctioned.
Emphasis on restoring comfortability
The manpower of the DMP is now similar to that under the previous regime – a total of 31,508. According to the DMP, high-level officials supervise patrolling activities at night – from 2:00 am to 7:00 am.
To ensure smooth services, the force has a WhatsApp group – Night Round Monitoring. Questions arise on why adequate patrolling and check posts are absent on streets.
Experts suggested increasing visible police presence in high-crime areas. The sense of insecurity will disappear if the criminals are held and the people notice the police presence as well as activities.
Tawohidul Haque, associate professor of Social Welfare and Research Institute at Dhaka University, said the people cannot be kept in fear indefinitely. It is necessary to undertake swift and effective measures and restore safety and peace in the capital.
