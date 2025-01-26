No night patrols, check posts on Dhaka streets

At night, the police are like a new moon on the streets of Dhaka – exist on paper but rarely seen on the roads. The city dwellers are living in fear due to the absence of the police.

According to reports sent to the police headquarters from eight divisions of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), at least 500 to 510 police patrol teams operate in the capital daily, covering both day and night shifts, while at least 250 of the patrol teams remain active at night. They operate at least 120 check posts in the city, mostly at night.

To verify the ground scenario, a Prothom Alo reporter and a photojournalist traveled around 70 kilometers across the capital city at night between 19 and 22 January, as well as last Friday night.