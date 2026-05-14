‘Blessing’ of power runs waste business

Sahabuddin Ali is an example of what kind of losses a businessman faces if he cannot stay aligned with power or if local leaders of the ruling party become ‘dissatisfied’ with someone. He once ran a scrap business in old Dhaka. About one and a half years ago, he left that business and, in search of extra profit, got involved in collecting waste from people’s households. The story of how he got this job is also linked to receiving the ‘blessing’ of power.

At that time, an interim government was in power. During that period, some individuals had influence in the Dhaka North and South City Corporations and various government institutions and departments. They often claimed to be forces in favour of the mass uprising, although their main work was lobbying and trading influence. Sahabuddin Ali found one such person. Through him, he got the contract for collecting waste from households and businesses in Ward No. 38 of Dhaka South City Corporation (including areas such as Kaptan Bazar and parts of Nawabpur and nearby areas).

According to the rules of the city corporation, Sahabuddin had to deposit 1.2 million (non-refundable) as security for the job. Although getting the job through tender was not easy, he did not face any obstacles at that time due to having political backing. After receiving permission from the corporation for one year in September 2024, he was able to collect waste from some households in Ward 38 for only two months.