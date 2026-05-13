Extortionists have changed, obstacles from ‘invisible forces’ too

In the Kaderabad Residential Area of the capital’s Mohammadpur, a monthly waste collection bill of Tk 150 is collected from each flat, which was Tk 100 as recently as last December. In Lalmatia, Tk 250 is collected in some places and Tk 300 in others. In different sections of Mirpur, Tk 100–150 is being collected per flat. In Shewrapara, each flat has to pay Tk 150 to 200.

On the other hand, the amount of the waste bill is even higher in upscale areas such as Gulshan and Banani. Owners of large hotels and restaurants in these areas have to pay Tk 3,000 to 5,000 per month. The bill varies from area to area within Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area. However, according to city corporation guidelines, the monthly waste bill should not exceed Tk 100. But people are collecting bills in whatever way they can.

DNCC has 54 wards. Among them, in Wards 1 to 36, the monthly fee fixed by the city corporation for household waste collection is Tk 100. For the remaining 18 wards (37–54), the fee is Tk 50. These wards (including Uttarkhan, Dakkhinkhan, Badda and some other areas) were incorporated into the city corporation in June 2016. Even in the new wards, more than Tk 50 is collected as household waste bills. For example, in Dakkhinkhan (Ward No. 48), Tk 150–200 is collected. Again, in the Barobigha area of Bhatara (Ward No. 40), Tk 100 is collected per flat.

To find out how household waste collection works, how much is charged in different areas, who is involved in this work, and the extent of political leaders’ involvement, this correspondent visited 26 wards of DNCC over 21 days, from 20 April to 10 May.

During this time, the correspondent spoke with political leaders at different levels, field-level city corporation officials, workers engaged in waste collection, and van drivers. In addition, the correspondent spoke to at least two residents in each of the 26 wards.

DNCC Administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan told Prothom Alo that he is aware of the arbitrary collection of waste bills from households in many areas.

He said that whenever he receives a complaint from anyone, he personally intervenes to try to resolve the matter.