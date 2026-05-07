Dhaka’s extortionists-2
They collect tolls, others patronise them
The Karail slum is the on the left side of the road from Mohakhali to Gulshan in the capital. On the slum road, there are around a hundred illegal shops. The slum has more than 7,000 shanties.
According to a police report, around Tk 500,000 is extorted monthly from illegal shops, house rentals, service connections, and a boat jetty cantered on Karail slum. The report names members of Karail slum unit BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party)—Md Sajid Mia, Md. Hanif Mia, Swechchhasebok member Md Badal Mia, Mehedi Hasan Mishu, and Mohammad Ali—as those responsible for collecting the extortion money.
On the other hand, the report lists former acting general secretary of Dhaka City North BNP and former commissioner of Ward No. 19 of the city corporation, Abdul Alim (Noki), and former commissioner of Ward No. 20 and member of Dhaka City North BNP, Abul Kalam Azad, as their protectors.
Abdul Alim could not be reached over mobile phone for comment. Abul Kalam Azad told Prothom Alo that the allegations are not true and that his name has been included by his political rivals.
He added that major extortion is happening in Mohakhali area and that several members of the Swechchhasebok Dal are involved in that, damaging the party’s image.
Abul Kalam Azad further claimed that after learning about his name being included, he and Abdul Alim went to Banani police station, where police denied the inclusion of their names. However, the police list is in possession of Prothom Alo, and their names are included in it.
The list was prepared in March by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) identifying extortion points and extortionists in the capital. It was compiled jointly by thana police, Detective Branch (DB), Special Branch (SB), and the DMP Commissioner’s intelligence unit.
The DMP list contains 1,280 names involved in extortion and 314 persons listed as patrons. Following this list and Prothom Alo’s investigation, a report titled “Dhaka’s Extortionists–1: Extortion in collusion in Mirpur” was published yesterday, Wednesday.
In today’s second part, extortion scenarios across areas including Old Dhaka, Paltan, Khilgaon, Jatrabari, Mohakhali, Gulshan, and others are highlighted.
Extortion also occurred during the Awami League era. After the fall of the Awami League government in the July mass uprising on 5 August 2024, the control of extortion has shifted. Now, names of local BNP leaders and activists are appearing more frequently.
However, after the BNP government took office, DMP began operations under high-level instructions. In six days of operations starting 1 May, 126 listed extortionists and 217 of their associates have been arrested.
Old Dhaka
The police list includes former organising secretary of Jubo Dal, Ishak Sarkar. He was expelled after contesting as a rebel candidate in the 13th parliamentary election. Later, on 24 April, he formally joined the National Citizen Party (NCP).
Ishak Sarkar told Prothom Alo that he and his organisation are not involved in extortion and that his name has been included to defame him.
However, according to the police list, from Tati Bazar to Babubazar Bridge in Old Dhaka, and from the bridge to the riverbank, there are 170–180 illegal shops. Each shop collects Tk 200 to Tk 700 per day depending on the shop. Trucks parked in those areas are charged Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,500 daily. Extortion is collected by Tajju alias Gol Tajju, Said, Richard Bhuiyan, and Suman Parvez while Ishak Sarkar is their patron.
The police list also said that Humayun collects Tk 100 to Tk 200 from trucks and pickups in the Soarighat to Baganbari road of Old Dhaka. Traffic Inspector (TI) Abdus Sabur allegedly receives a share of the extortion money, although he denied the allegation to Prothom Alo.
At Badamtoli fruit wholesale market, several hundred trucks arrive daily. The trucks are stopped on the road and fruits are unloaded from those at the wholesale market. From there, trucks again carry the fruits to different districts.
A fruit trader from Badamtoli, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that now Tk 1,500 to Tk 2,000 has to be paid as extortion per truck.
He said that due to footpath shops, traffic congestion persists in most areas of Old Dhaka. Police do not clear the footpaths because they also receive a share of the extortion money.
In Nolgola area of Chawkbazar, there are about 200 scrap shops. Each shop pays Tk 1,000 monthly. According to police, Faysal collects this money, patronised by former Chawkbazar thana unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Md Nahid. The money is reportedly shared by Chawkbazar police station OC (unnamed) and inspector (investigation) Abul Khayer.
Md Nahid could not be reached for comment.
Meanwhile, Abdullah Al Mamun has been serving as the officer-in-charge (OC) of Chawkbazar police station for the past four months. His statement regarding allegations that those holding the OC position receive a share of extortion money could not be obtained. However, Inspector Abul Khayer gave a statement and denied the allegations.
According to the police list, Md Razzak, Emdad, Abdur Rahman, Akhtar, Suman, Haider, and Russell collect extortion from shops in Kaptan Bazar and trucks coming to the market. Their patron is Miaj Morshed Jumma Mia, joint convener of Banshal Thana unit BNP.
Declining his involvement, Miaj Morshed Jumma Mia told Prothom Alo that he does not know those who collect extortion and does not patronise or support any extortionists.
Khilkhet, Jatrabari and Sayedabad
In the Khilkhet Railgate area, Russell Hossain, Saddam Hossain, and Hashem Ali collect extortion amounting about Tk 100,000 monthly from footpaths and temporary vegetable markets. According to the police list, their patrons include former joint secretary of Khilkhet Thana unit BNP Shahidul Islam Khokon and four leaders of BNP and its affiliated organisations. Shahidul Islam did not respond despite multiple calls.
In the Jatrabari, Sayedabad, and Jurain areas, local leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations collect extortion from illegal bus and truck parking on main roads, leguna (locally made smaller public transport) stands, bus counters, and warehouses. The list of patrons includes Md Russel, the elder son of former MP from Dhaka-5, Salahuddin Ahmed.
Regarding his name appearing in the police list, Russel told Prothom Alo that he does not patronise or support any extortionists.
The police list also states that in Jurain area, Subh Shikder, son of former commissioner Shahadat Shikder, collects approximately Tk 200,000 monthly by occupying government land and using it as a vehicle parking area.
Killings over control of extortion
Clashes, shootings, and killings are frequent in the capital over control of extortion. For example, on 16 April, Emon Hossain, also known as Alex Emon, a leader of a teen gang, was hacked to death in broad daylight in Mohammadpur.
Deputy Commissioner of DMP Tejgaon Division Md Ibne Mizan told Prothom Alo that Emon was killed in an attack by a rival group over control of footpath extortion, occupation, and snatching. Emon’s name appears in the police list as an extortionist.
Earlier, on 23 September last year, two youths named Nasir and Munna were killed in Mohammadpur over ‘extortion and dominance.’
On 7 January this year, Azizur Rahman Musabbir, former member secretary of Dhaka city north Swechchhasebak Dal, was shot dead in Tejturi Bazar area of Karwan Bazar. A source from the detective police involved in the investigation said Mushabbir was killed over control of extortion in Karwan Bazar.
In March this year, Jubo Dal leader Golam Kibria was shot dead in Pallabi, Mirpur. Investigation-related police sources said he was killed on instructions from criminals abroad over control of dominance and extortion.
In Gulshan and Karail slum areas, Suman Mia alias Tele Suman, 33, was shot dead in March last year on the road in front of Police Plaza in Gulshan over control of cable and internet connection business. In May last year, Kamrul Ahsan Sadhan was shot dead in Gudaraghat area of Badda over ‘control of extortion’ in Gulshan and Badda areas. The deceased Kamrul Ahsan was joint convener of Gulshan Thana BNP.
In July last year, scrap trader Lal Chand alias Sohag, 39, was brutally murdered in public in the Mitford Hospital area of the capital. Police officials involved in the investigation said the killing occurred due to disputes over extortion.
Airport area
There are around 200 shops on the footpath and long-distance bus counters along about a 1-kilometer stretch from the Airport railway station to the Haji Camp area of the capital. Former Sramik League leader Khairul Islam Khair used to collect extortion from these shops and bus counters. After 5 August 2024, Khairul went into hiding. However, extortion has not stopped. It has changed hands, and now local BNP leaders and activists collect it.
According to the police list, 13 BNP leaders and activists collect extortion in the Haji Camp area. The list includes Delwar Hossain Delu, former office secretary of Airport Thana Sramik League. After the fall of the Awami League government, he changed his political identity. According to police and local sources, Delwar now identifies himself as a worker of Airport thana Sramik Dal.
Delwar has four cases against him in Dhaka and Tangail related to extortion and other crimes. Multiple attempts were made to contact him, but he did not respond.
From footpath shops in the Airport railway station, Haji Camp front road, and Muktijoddha kitchen bazar area, Tk 250 to Tk 300 is collected daily. Additionally, Tk 50 is charged per light connection for electricity. According to police data, approximately Tk 30 million is collected monthly from the Uttara area.
Prothom Alo spoke to at least 20 individuals who have been doing business on the footpaths in the airport area for a long time. They said that during the Awami League government, leaders and activists of that party and criminals used to collect money. Now, local BNP leaders, activists, and criminals collect it.
The police list includes the names of Khorshed Alam, vice president of Ward No. 49 of Dakkhin Khan thana BNP, and another individual Shakil. Khorshed has three cases against him in Airport and Dakkhin Khan police stations under extortion and narcotics laws.
As a patron, the list includes former Dakkhin Khan unit BNP president Md Shahabuddin. He told Prothom Alo that Khorshed has been expelled from the party over extortion allegations. Regarding his own name in the list, he said he currently holds no party position, so the question of sheltering anyone does not arise.
Meanwhile, an egg trader from the Haji Camp footpath, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that in March there was a clash between two groups over control of extortion on the footpath. Later, Khorshed Alam and Shakil were arrested by the army. Recently, they were released on bail and have resumed extortion.
Victims
Common people are the victims of extortion in the capital. In some cases, individuals have to pay directly; in others, product prices increase due to extortion.
Md Rezaul Karim, chairman of the Department of Criminology at the Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo that corrupt political individuals provide shelter and patronage to criminals to maintain dominance, control tenders, and carry out extortion. Criminals seek protection from political leaders to evade consequences. In this way, a ‘nexus’ (illicit alliance) forms between criminals and politicians.
He said that without ensuring punishment according to the crime, it will not be possible to control crime, he added.