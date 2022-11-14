Farewell to ‘Square Mother’ Anita Chowdhury, wife of Samson H Chowdhury

Anita Chowdhury, wife of legendary industrialist and founder of Bangladesh's leading industrial group Square Group late Samson H. Chowdhury passed away on 13 November 2022 at 1:06pm at Square Hospital.

She was popularly known as ‘Square Mother’ among Square family. She was 90 years old.

She was recently admitted to Square Hospital with health complications due to old age. Her children and grandchildren were present at the hospital when she breathed her last on Sunday afternoon.