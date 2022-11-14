Farewell to ‘Square Mother’ Anita Chowdhury, wife of Samson H Chowdhury

On the evening of 13 November, prayers and rituals were performed at her funeral in the presence of her relatives, friends and dignitaries at the Ramna Cathedral Church in Kakrail.
The next day, on Monday, 14 November, she was buried next to late chairman Samson H Chowdhury at Astras Farm house in Hemayetpur after prayers at Ataikula Church in Pabna.
Anita Chowdhury was born on 5 August 1932. She got married to Samson H Chowdhury on 6 August 1947.
Since the inception of Square in the 50’s, she has always been supportive with encouragement, energy and motivation to make the initiative of Samson H Chowdhury a success.
Anita Chowdhury's contribution in making Square Group one of the largest industrial groups of the country today is undeniable.During his lifetime, Samson H Chowdhury mentioned the contribution of his wife Anita Chowdhury in his speeches at various events.
Since the demise of Samson H Chowdhury in 2012, she has taken care of all 64 thousand workers of Square Group just like her child. For her motherly love, she was known as ‘Square Mother’ at Square Group.
Her four children, three sons—Samuel Chowdhury, Tapan Chowdhury and Anjan Chowdhury and only daughter Ratna Patra, and her grandchildren are now taking the Square Group forward.
When the news of her death spread on Sunday, a deep shadow of mourning descended everywhere, including all the organization of Square.
Anita Chowdhury was involved in various religious activities, social development and voluntary organizations at national and international level.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, deputy speaker of parliament Shamsul Haque Tuku, state minister for youth and sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, minister of foreign affairs AK Abdul Momen, information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud along with many prominent personalities of the country have shared their deep condolences.
After bidding farewell to the beloved Square Mother Anita Chowdhury, her entire family expressed their special gratitude to all the well-wishers who came from far and wide to be around them during their difficult time and conveyed their love and respect.