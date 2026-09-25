Health centre demolished at midnight in Dhaka

Later, going to the rear of the vaccination centre through a nearby alley, it was seen that the boundary wall of the centre had been demolished. Three concrete and semi-concrete buildings standing next to one another had also been demolished. Broken plaster, bamboo, poles and other construction materials were scattered around. The doors and windows of the rooms had been removed. Although some rooms still had doors, they bore marks of blows from sharp weapons. Furniture, medicines, vaccines and capsules from inside the rooms were scattered on the floor. There was a large mango tree in one corner of the premises. However, several of its branches had been cut off and left there. Curious crowd had gathered to look at the scene.

A shopkeeper next to the vaccination centre, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said he closed his shop at 10pm and went home. When he returned in the morning, he found that nothing was left. Poor people could get vaccinated here at a low cost. But now it looks like a pile of rubble. Whoever did it, it was not a good thing.