Dhanmondi road-27 renamed as ‘Shahid Farhan Faiyaz Road’
Dhanmondi Road- 27 in Dhaka has been renamed after ‘Shaheed Farhan Faiyaz’, a martyr of the July uprising.
“The new name of Dhanmondi Road- 27 (old) is now ‘Shaheed Farhan Faiyaz Road’. Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) unveiled a plaque of the new road,” LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain revealed this in a post on his verified Facebook page last evening.
On 18 July 2024, an intermediate student of Dhaka Residential Model College Mohammad Farhanul Islam Bhuiyan alias Farhan Faiyaz was shot dead while he was at the frontline of anti-discrimination student movement at a place between Rapa Plaza and Genetic Plaza on Dhanmondi road-27 (old) in the city.