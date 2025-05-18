Dhanmondi road-27 renamed as ‘Shahid Farhan Faiyaz Road’

Dhanmondi Road- 27 in Dhaka has been renamed after ‘Shaheed Farhan Faiyaz’, a martyr of the July uprising.

“The new name of Dhanmondi Road- 27 (old) is now ‘Shaheed Farhan Faiyaz Road’. Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) unveiled a plaque of the new road,” LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain revealed this in a post on his verified Facebook page last evening.