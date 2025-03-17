Metro rail: No work stoppage, problem resolved, says MD
The operation of the Dhaka metro rail remains normal, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) managing director Faruque Ahmed said on Monday.
He told Prothom Alo at around 10:45 am that there is no work stoppage by the employee and the metro rail service no longer faces disruption.
Earlier in the morning, the DMTCL staff members went on strike, protesting the verbal and physical assaults to four staff by the MRT police.
The work stoppage caused troubles to metro rail operation and sufferings to commuters. Passengers’ card punch system also remained out of order at several stations in the morning.
Later, the DMTCL senior officials visited various stations to resolve the issues.
Faruque Ahmed said, “I visited all stations. There were some problems, but those have been resolved now. In fact, no problems occurred to train movement, but staff members had some problems. Situation has been normal now.”
Earlier, DMTCL’s in-charge of public relation Md Jahidul Islam told Prothom Alo that workers’ strike did not disrupt metro rail operation. Service remains normal, but revenue collections face trouble at some stations. The authorities were in talks with staff members at stations, and the matter would be resolved, he added.
MD Fauque Ahmed said, “I have visited all stations. There is no problem.” Adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan is scheduled to visit the metro stations at 3:00 pm, the MD added.