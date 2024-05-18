Fire at Old Dhaka under control
The fire that broke out at a Mutual Trust Bank outlet in Dholaikhal of Old Dhaka this morning has been brought under control.
The blaze was brought under control at 11:57 am around an hour and 17 minutes after it broke out around 10:30 am Saturday.
Lima Khanom, on-duty official at the control room of fire service headquarters confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
She said two units of firefighters were sent to the scene initially. Later, three more units joined the operation.
However, the fire service could not confirm the origin of the fire immediately. The extent of losses from the fire hasn’t been disclosed as yet. Besides, no casualties have been reported so far.