Fire at a bank outlet in Old Dhaka

A fire broke out at an outlet of private Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) in the capital’s Dholaikhal area this morning. The fire broke out at around 10:40 am Saturday. Some five units of Fire Service and Civil Defence have been deployed there to bring the fire under control.

Confirming the matter, the official on duty at the control room of fire service headquarters, Lima Khanom said at first two units of firefighters were sent to the scene. Later, three other units joined them.