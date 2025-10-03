Passenger bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Kazipara

The law enforcement further said those individuals boarded the vehicle, beat up the driver and his assistant, and forced them off. Passengers also hurriedly disembarked.

The assailants then fired several rounds at the front windscreen before setting the bus on fire.

Rashed Bin Khaled, an on-duty officer at the fire service control room, told Prothom Alo that, upon receiving the information, two units from Mirpur fire station rushed to the spot.

After a 20-minute effort, the flames were brought under control at around 7:45 am, he added. “The bus was completely gutted in the blaze.”