Passenger bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Kazipara
Miscreants set a passenger bus belonging to Alif Paribahan on fire in the capital’s East Kazipara area Friday morning.
No casualties were reported in the incident that took place at around 7:00 am today.
According to sources at Kafrul police station and the fire service, the bus came under attack when a group of individuals signalled it to stop upon reaching East Kazipara.
The law enforcement further said those individuals boarded the vehicle, beat up the driver and his assistant, and forced them off. Passengers also hurriedly disembarked.
The assailants then fired several rounds at the front windscreen before setting the bus on fire.
Rashed Bin Khaled, an on-duty officer at the fire service control room, told Prothom Alo that, upon receiving the information, two units from Mirpur fire station rushed to the spot.
After a 20-minute effort, the flames were brought under control at around 7:45 am, he added. “The bus was completely gutted in the blaze.”
Mohammad Maksudur Rahman, deputy commissioner of police for Mirpur Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, stated that the incident might have stemmed from internal disputes within the bus company.
Mentioning that some employees of the transport service had recently been dismissed, he further said they may have been involved in the incident.
“We are examining CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators,” Mohammad Maksudur Rahman added.
So far, no case has been filed in connection with the incident, nor has anyone been arrested, police confirmed.