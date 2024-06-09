Police constable gunned down by colleague in Dhaka

A police constable, named Monirul Islam, has been killed as his colleague opened fire at him while performing duty in the capital’s Baridhara diplomatic zone.

Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the information, saying the incident took place in front of the Palestinian embassy around 12:05 am on Sunday, and they took the attacking policeman, Kawsar, to custody.