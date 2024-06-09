Police constable gunned down by colleague in Dhaka
A police constable, named Monirul Islam, has been killed as his colleague opened fire at him while performing duty in the capital’s Baridhara diplomatic zone.
Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the information, saying the incident took place in front of the Palestinian embassy around 12:05 am on Sunday, and they took the attacking policeman, Kawsar, to custody.
Monirul and Kawsar both were on duty in the diplomatic security zone.
Rifat Rahman Shamim, deputy commissioner (Gulshan division) of the DMP, said constable Monirul was shot dead by constable Kawsar before the Palestine embassy. A driver of nearby Japanese embassy also sustained injuries, and was later admitted to the United Hospital.
He further said constable Kawsar was taken to the Gulshan police station after being unarmed. Reasons behind the firing could not be known immediately.