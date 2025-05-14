JCD demands resignation of VC, Proctor over murder of DU Chhatra Dal leader

Leaders and activists of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have staged a protest procession following the murder of Shahriar Alam Samya, a JCD leader from the Dhaka University (DU).

Samya, 25 , was stabbed to death by assailants in the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Tuesday night.

The demonstrating JCD leaders and activists also demanded the resignation of the university’s Vice-Chancellor and Proctor over the incident.