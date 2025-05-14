JCD demands resignation of VC, Proctor over murder of DU Chhatra Dal leader
Leaders and activists of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have staged a protest procession following the murder of Shahriar Alam Samya, a JCD leader from the Dhaka University (DU).
Samya, 25 , was stabbed to death by assailants in the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Tuesday night.
The demonstrating JCD leaders and activists also demanded the resignation of the university’s Vice-Chancellor and Proctor over the incident.
Later, the Chhatra Dal members held a brief rally in front of the VC Chattar on campus after the protest procession around 2:30 am on Wednesday.
Speaking at the gathering, JCD’s Dhaka University unit President Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos and General Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon alleged that the Vice-Chancellor and Proctor failed to ensure safety for the students and called for their resignation.
During the protest, demonstrators chanted various slogans against the VC and Proctor.
Addressing the brief rally, Chhatra Dal’s central General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir stated, “This interim government was not appointed to serve the interests of any particular group.”
In his speech, Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos said, “We are urgently requesting the government to remove this VC and Proctor. Otherwise we will be compelled to demand the removal of this interim government itself.”
Nahiduzzaman Shipon reiterated the demand for the Vice-Chancellor and Proctor to step down.
Chhatra Dal has announced a protest rally at 11:30 am today, Wednesday, in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus to press for their demands.
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s Sir AF Rahman Hall unit Literary and Publication Affairs Secretary Shahriar Alam Samya was stabbed to death in the Suhrawardy Udyan area on Tuesday midnight.
Samya, from Ullapara in Sirajganj, was a postgraduate student in the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University.