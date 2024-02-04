Metrorail operations resume
The operations of metrorail have resumed after around one hour and 45 minutes as the technical glitch has been repaired.
The service was suspended due to the glitch at around 2:45 pm and resumed just a few minutes before 4:30 pm.
Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan, public relations officer at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the company responsible for the operations of metrorail, told Prothom Alo that the movement of the train was suspended due to the glitch.
Metrorail operations suspended
Without elaborating on the type of the glitch, he said a team has been working to repair it.
Several regular commuters of the service, however, wrote in Facebook that the service was suspended as a cable snapped in between Shewrapara and Kazipara stations.
Prothom Alo could not verify the matter independently immediately.