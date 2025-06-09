DMP bans rally, public gathering near Secretariat, CA's residence
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a public notice imposing a fresh ban on all forms of public gatherings, processions, and rallies near the Bangladesh Secretariat and the chief adviser's official residence, State Guest House Jamuna, as well as surrounding areas.
The ban will be effective from Monday, 9 June until further notice, reads the notice issued on Sunday, 8 June.
According to the notice signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjad Ali, the surrounding areas include Hotel Intercontinental intersection, Kakrail Mosque intersection, Officers Club intersection and Mintoo Road.
This directive, issued under Section 29 of the DMP Ordinance, aims to maintain law and order as well as ensure security of the chief adviser.
Earlier on 10 May, the DMP had issued another public notice prohibiting all forms of mass gatherings and processions in the areas adjacent to the Bangladesh Secretariat and the chief adviser's official residence.