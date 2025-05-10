DMP imposes ban on gatherings in the secretariat, Jamuna and adjacent areas again

A ban has been imposed on any gatherings, rallies, public meetings, processions or marches around the secretariat, the chief advisor's official residence Jamuna and adjacent areas.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) announced this ban by means of a public notice today, Saturday. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The notice states that no meetings or gatherings will be allowed in the areas surrounding Jamuna, including the Hotel Intercontinental intersection, Kakrail Masjid intersection, Officers' Club intersection and Minto Road.

Earlier, on 26 August, DMP issued a public notice banning all types of meetings, assemblies, processions, rallies and demonstrations in the areas surrounding the secretariat and the official residence of the Chief Advisor, Jamuna. DMP had stated that the order would remain in effect until further notice.