Bus runs over intern physician in Dhaka

A speeding bus has run over an intern physician – Fatema Kashem alias Wafa, 25 – in the capital’s Farmgate area, leaving her injured critically.

The incident took place around 9:00am on Thursday when she, an intern of MH Samorita Hospital and Medical College, left home for the campus and was waiting for a rickshaw on the road adjacent to Al Raji Hospital in the Farmgate area.

An Alike Transport bus, all of a sudden, hit her and ran over her right thigh as she fell down, Fatema said, lying down on a trolly at the emergency ward of National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka on Thursday noon.