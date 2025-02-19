Gas supply to remain off for 13 hrs in parts of Dhaka Thursday

Gas supply will remain suspended for 13 hours on Thursday in different areas in the capital for pipeline relocation works to facilitate construction of MRT Line -1 (Nadda) under Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC, gas supply will remain off from 10 am to 11 pm on Thursday for consumers at Grameen Phone Headquarters, North-South University, Unique Hotel, US Embassy, Ananta Energy Resources, Pickle Power, Pragati CNG station, from Sahajatpur Kuril Bishwa Road to Subastu Tower.

The consumers in the adjacent areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, said the Titas Gas regretting the temporary inconvenience to the people during the period.