Vehicles directed to avoid Postogola Bridge from 22 Feb

Passengers from Dhaka to 21 districts of the country might face traffic congestion as Postogola Bridge will undergo renovation work between 22 February and 8 March.

Concerned over the possible traffic jam during the work, representatives of seven government bodies including the traffic department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) held a meeting today. During the meeting, the authorities requested all to avoid the bridge and use alternative routes during the renovation work.

The meeting took place at DMP headquarters on Sunday afternoon.

DMP traffic department’s additional police commissioner Md Munibur Rahman said the meeting took place among the stakeholders on which road the heavy vehicles can use as an alternative to this bridge. A public circular has been issued to this end.