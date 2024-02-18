Vehicles directed to avoid Postogola Bridge from 22 Feb
Passengers from Dhaka to 21 districts of the country might face traffic congestion as Postogola Bridge will undergo renovation work between 22 February and 8 March.
Concerned over the possible traffic jam during the work, representatives of seven government bodies including the traffic department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) held a meeting today. During the meeting, the authorities requested all to avoid the bridge and use alternative routes during the renovation work.
The meeting took place at DMP headquarters on Sunday afternoon.
DMP traffic department’s additional police commissioner Md Munibur Rahman said the meeting took place among the stakeholders on which road the heavy vehicles can use as an alternative to this bridge. A public circular has been issued to this end.
Roads and Highways department in a circular said the renovation vehicles have been directed to use alternative routes as the bridge will undergo renovation work on 22 February-8 March.
The vehicles from 6 districts of Barishal division (Barishal, Bhola, Borguna, Jhalokathi, Patuakhali and Pirojpur), 10 districts of Khulna division (Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Jashore, Kushtia, Narail, Magura, Jhenaidah, Chuadanga and Meherpur) and 5 districts of Faridpur region (Faridpur, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj and Rajbari) have to use Daulatdia-Paturia Nabinagar-Aminbazar-Gabltoi route between 22 February and 8 March.
The passenger buses from these districts would stop at Gabtoli instead of Sayedabad during the period.
The vehicles from other districts of Dhaka, Manikganj, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Narayanganj, Kishoreganj, part of Tangail will have to use Asian Highway road through Daulatdia-Paturia-Nabinagar-Baipail-Chandra-Bhogra.
The vehicles from Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions will have to use Lalon Shah Bridge.
Vehicles from Mymensingh division and part of Tangail will have to use Lalon Shah Bridge and Bangabandhu Bridge.
Vehicles to Sylhet division and Brahmanbaria will have to use the Asian Highway through Daulatdia, Paturia, Nabinagar, Bipail, Chandra and Bhogra intersection.
The vehicles to Chattogram division will have to use Sreenagar-Munshiganj-Muktarpur Bridge- Shitalakkhya Bridge-3-Madanpur route or use Shariatpur-Chandpur ferry route.