65-year-old dies as building catches fire on Nazimuddin Road
A 65-year-old man died and seven were injured when a fire broke out on the ground floor of a five-storey building in Dhaka's Nazimuddin Road early today, Monday.
The deceased was identified as Amin Uddin. The injured were taken to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The fire ignited around 4:10 am, said Khairul Islam Rony of the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters’ media cell.
Five firefighting units from Siddique Bazar and Lalbagh fire stations doused the fire at 5:12 am, he added.