Eight flower shops gutted in fire at Shahbagh

Assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense in Dhaka district, Kazi Nazmuzzaman told reporters from the scene that the fire was brought under control after an hour of effort. They believe that the fire started from an electrical fault.

This fire service official said there were helium or hydrogen gas cylinders for inflating balloons. So, they had to be cautious to bring the fire under control. However there have been no explosions.

Eyewitness Md Hasan said that he saw several flower shops burning on his way from Shahbagh intersection towards the Shishu Park. He helped everyone get out of there immediately.