Sundarbans fire subsides, water crisis persists
The fire that recently broke out in the Dhansagar area of the Sundarbans has somewhat decreased as the fire service and the forest department have been spraying water in the affected area since Sunday night, which is approximately three kilometres from the Mora Bhola River.
However, the availability of water for firefighter efforts remains limited due to low tide causing the river to dry up. As a result, bringing the fire fully under control continues to be challenging.
On Sunday morning, the Eastern Forest Division of the Sundarbans identified the fire in the Teisher Chhila area of the Dhansagar Patrol outpost under the Chandpai Range using drone surveillance.
Following this VTRT, CPG and Tiger team initiated the construction of a fire line to contain the blaze.
However, the remote location, excessive heat, strong winds, smokes and rapid spread of the fire have posed significant difficulties in the containment efforts.
Before the afternoon, the Fire Service also joined the firefighting efforts. Prior to the evening, employees from the Forest Department and the Fire Service began installing pumps into the Mora Bhola River and laying water pipes.
Although water spraying started after 8:30 PM, the process was hindered due to low tide. However, from midnight onwards, the rising tide allowed the water supply to resume.
Throughout the night, employees from the forest department and fire service continued their operations in the remote forest using torchlights. In addition to spraying water, they attempted to extinguish the fire using sticks and soil. As of Monday morning, scattered instances of fire and smoke remain visible in the affected area.
Abu Bakkar Zaman, assistant director of the Khulna Divisional Office of Fire Service and Civil Defence stated, “The intensity of the fire has decreased. We are continuing our efforts, but water is not always available. Working in this remote forest at night is particularly challenging.
Additionally, during low tide, the river dries up, preventing an uninterrupted water supply. As there is high tide in the morning, we are currently able to spray water. Last night, we managed to use water as long as the tide allowed. This has helped reduce the fire’s intensity to some extent. The forest floor here is layered with dry leaves and dead branches. When the tide recedes, we are unable to spray water and subsequently, smoke and fire reappear from different spots. Therefore, it is difficult to determine exactly when the fire will be fully controlled.”
Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Eastern Forest Division of the Sundarbans stated, “Water spraying began in the affected area last night. The forest department worked throughout the night yesterday to bring the fire under control in previously affected areas.
Last night, the fire service also joined the efforts alongside the forest department. However, obtaining water has become more challenging than before, as the river dries up during low tide, making the process even more difficult. Despite these challenges, we are making every possible effort.”
Earlier, on Saturday, a fire broke out in the Tepar Beel area of Kolomteji, under the Dhansagar station. By yesterday morning, the fire in that location was fully brought under control. Although the fire service was not present on Saturday night due to security concerns, the forest department extended pipes deep into the remote forest and sprayed water directly. By Sunday afternoon, both the forest department and the fire service declared that the fire in that area had been completely contained.
Residents of the nearby villages of Sonatola, Dhansagar and Gulishakhali have alleged that the fires are being deliberately set in the beel areas of the Sundarbans to clear land for fishing ahead of the upcoming monsoon.
These areas are slightly elevated and apart from the monsoon, tidal water does not reach them. Due to the drying up of the Bhola River and previous excavation work, the riverbanks have risen, causing significant water accumulation in these areas during the monsoon.
At that time, certain groups engage in illegal fishing activities there. These groups set fire to the forest each year to facilitate fishing using current nets.