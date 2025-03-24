Sundarbans fire subsides, water crisis persists

The fire that recently broke out in the Dhansagar area of the Sundarbans has somewhat decreased as the fire service and the forest department have been spraying water in the affected area since Sunday night, which is approximately three kilometres from the Mora Bhola River.

However, the availability of water for firefighter efforts remains limited due to low tide causing the river to dry up. As a result, bringing the fire fully under control continues to be challenging.

On Sunday morning, the Eastern Forest Division of the Sundarbans identified the fire in the Teisher Chhila area of the Dhansagar Patrol outpost under the Chandpai Range using drone surveillance.

Following this VTRT, CPG and Tiger team initiated the construction of a fire line to contain the blaze.

However, the remote location, excessive heat, strong winds, smokes and rapid spread of the fire have posed significant difficulties in the containment efforts.

Before the afternoon, the Fire Service also joined the firefighting efforts. Prior to the evening, employees from the Forest Department and the Fire Service began installing pumps into the Mora Bhola River and laying water pipes.

Although water spraying started after 8:30 PM, the process was hindered due to low tide. However, from midnight onwards, the rising tide allowed the water supply to resume.