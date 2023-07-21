BNP blames two mayors for dengue outbreak

Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain were the mayoral candidates of BNP in the last DNCC and DSCC elections.

On behalf of the party, Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain announced to take four steps in the emerging situation. Firstly, BNP leaders and activists would donate blood and encourage people to do the same for the dengue patients and create a site that would inform people where they would get blood.

Secondly, the party will organise awareness raising programmes regarding dengue and aedes mosquito; thirdly, they would identify the government establishments that have breeding grounds of aedes mosquito; and, fourthly, the BNP leaders and activists will work with people to control aedes mosquito in the inundated areas.

Tabith Awal, who was a mayoral candidate in the DNCC polls, said, “Today we are facing dengue epidemic. The city corporation was warned about this but the authorities did not pay heed to it. That is why we have been suffering.”

Alleging failure of the city corporation, he said, “They have taken some steps like making a mockery. They released fish and frog in different lakes. But the hotspots of aedes mosquito are the government buidings and offices; neither any drive is being conducted there nor anyone is being fined. The two mayors are blaming people for the situation and fining them.”