Dhaka warehouse blast: Death toll rises to eight

Shahin, who sustained 40 per cent burns, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at around 10:00pm, said Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia.
Earlier, Shafiqul, 32, who sustained 80 per cent burns, died at the hospital on 9 August.
Al-Amin, 30, another victim, who suffered 70 per cent burns, died in the small hours of 9 August.
On 8 August, Masum Ali, 35, son of Rahad Ali, who received 80 per cent burns, succumbed to his injuries at around 7.35pm at the hospital, Bacchu Mia said.
Earlier, on the same day, around 1.30am, Mizan, who suffered 95 per cent burns, succumbed to his injuries.
On 7 August, three injured -- Gazi Mazharul Islam, 48, Md Alam Mia, 20, and Md Nur Hossain, 60 -- died at the same hospital.
Eight people suffered burn injuries in the blast that occurred at around 11.45am on 6 August in the warehouse, said Turag police station officer-in-charge Mehedi Hasan.
Police officials, based on their primary investigation, think that the blast occurred when the workers were emptying bottles of expired germ killing solution. They, however, are yet to be sure of the reason of the blast.