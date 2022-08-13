Dhaka warehouse blast: Death toll rises to eight

Shahin, who sustained 40 per cent burns, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at around 10:00pm, said Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia.

Earlier, Shafiqul, 32, who sustained 80 per cent burns, died at the hospital on 9 August.

Al-Amin, 30, another victim, who suffered 70 per cent burns, died in the small hours of 9 August.