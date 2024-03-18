Karwan Bazar wholesale market building to be torn down after Eid: Mayor Atiq

Mayor Atiqul Islam announced this while exchanging views with the Gabtoli business leaders at Gabtoli in the capital.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan attended as chief guest at the event that was organised to discuss shifting traders from the Karwan Bazar wholesale market to the Aminbazar kitchen market.

Speaking at the meeting, Asaduzzaman Khan said, “We will not keep any risky building after the Eid. The mayor has already announced that. We will tear down those gradually. We would like to request to shut businesses there. We don’t want to see any more deaths.”