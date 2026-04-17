‘Stop the baby from crying, or I’ll kill it’: Infant allegedly smothered to death

A three-month-old baby has allegedly been killed in front of its mother after the accused said, “Stop the baby from crying, or I’ll kill it,” and then held the child’s mouth shut. The allegation has been made by the mother against the child’s stepfather.

The incident took place early this morning, Friday, in the Bardhanbari area under Darus Salam police station in the capital.

Police have arrested the accused man named Apurba. The child’s mother, Razia Khatun, has filed a murder case against him with Darus Salam police station.