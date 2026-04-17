‘Stop the baby from crying, or I’ll kill it’: Infant allegedly smothered to death
A three-month-old baby has allegedly been killed in front of its mother after the accused said, “Stop the baby from crying, or I’ll kill it,” and then held the child’s mouth shut. The allegation has been made by the mother against the child’s stepfather.
The incident took place early this morning, Friday, in the Bardhanbari area under Darus Salam police station in the capital.
Police have arrested the accused man named Apurba. The child’s mother, Razia Khatun, has filed a murder case against him with Darus Salam police station.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Darus Salam police station, SM Zakaria, said Apurba lived in a rented house with his wife and the infant. At dawn, the baby was crying while lying beside its mother.
At that time, Apurba threatened his wife that he would kill the child if the crying did not stop. When the baby did not stop crying, he pressed its mouth shut. The child later died of suffocation, he added.
Hearing the mother’s screams, neighbours rushed in, detained Apurba and handed him over to the police.
The OC said Apurba had previously been in prison in a drug-related case. He was released on bail a week ago. After that, he married Razia, who had the three-month-old child.
The child’s body has been recovered and sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College for post-mortem examination.