BNP, police clash at Science Lab

Clashes broke out between police and leaders and activists of BNP in the capital's Science Laboratory area on Tuesday as the latter began a road march to press home their 10-point demand, including the resignation of the government.
The clashes ensued around 4:00 pm when the protesters were marching towards the City College area from Shimanto Square.
At one stage of the clashes, the agitated leaders and activists threw stones at the law enforcement agencies who, in retaliation, fired tear gas shells to disperse them.
BNP and police are blaming each other for this incident as the former claimed police charged batons at their peaceful movement while the latter said they were attacked from the rally.
The party sources said police have detained several BNP men from the scene, including former Dhanmondi unit BNP secretary, Rabiul Islam, former member secretary, Saikat.
A road march began around 3:00 pm on Tuesday following a rally on a road near Bangladesh Medical Hospital in Dhanmondi. The procession was to end at Lab Aid Hospital via Jigatola, City College.
BNP standing committee member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, said police intercepted their procession at City College area and started charging batons. Eyewitness said at a stage, BNP leaders and activists threw stones at the police. In retaliation, police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.
Abdus Salam, convener of Dhaka city south BNP, presided over the rally held before the road march. He said to Prothom Alo, "The march was held peacefully. But we have no idea why the police fired tear gas shells."
New Market police assistant commissioner Sharif Mohammad Farukuzzaman told Prothom Alo that "Police were attacked from the procession all of a sudden. We did whatever necessary, including firing tear gas shells, to tackle the situation."