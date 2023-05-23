BNP, police clash at Science Lab

Clashes broke out between police and leaders and activists of BNP in the capital's Science Laboratory area on Tuesday as the latter began a road march to press home their 10-point demand, including the resignation of the government.

The clashes ensued around 4:00 pm when the protesters were marching towards the City College area from Shimanto Square.

At one stage of the clashes, the agitated leaders and activists threw stones at the law enforcement agencies who, in retaliation, fired tear gas shells to disperse them.