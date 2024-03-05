Kacchi Bhai, Shiraj Chui Gosto escape DSCC drive, hanging closure notice
Kacchi Bhai, Shiraj Chui Gosto, and three other restaurants have tactfully escaped a drive of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
They placed a temporary closure notice for renovation on the entrances and fled the scene, preventing the authorities’ entry to the restaurants.
The incident took place in the capital’s Khilgaon area on Tuesday, when the DSCC was conducting a drive there, in collaboration with the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Alongside the five, more than a hundred restaurants on both sides of the Shahid Baki Road of Khilgaon were found shuttered on Tuesday.
During the drive, the DSCC team inspected a seven-storey building in the area and sealed it off due to its exposure to various sorts of risks. The building housed restaurants on all floors.
Later, they went to an adjacent building and found a placard on the entrance that reads, “This entity is temporarily closed for renovation works at restaurants.” The building accommodates five restaurants in total, including Kacchi Bhai and Shiraj Chui Gosto.
The DSCC executive magistrate, Jahangir Alam, and his team could not inspect the building and its security arrangements due to the closure notice.
The newsmen informed them that the restaurants were open at night. In response, magistrate Jahangir Alam said they are obliged to conduct mobile courts in daylight, during their office hours from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
However, they conduct drives beyond the timeframe in very important cases. For instance, they conducted a drive in the Dhanmondi area until 7:00 pm on the previous day.
Locals said all the restaurants in the building were open until 10:00 pm on Monday. The closure notice was hung on the entrance, on information of the drive.