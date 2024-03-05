Kacchi Bhai, Shiraj Chui Gosto escape DSCC drive, hanging closure notice

Kacchi Bhai, Shiraj Chui Gosto, and three other restaurants have tactfully escaped a drive of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

They placed a temporary closure notice for renovation on the entrances and fled the scene, preventing the authorities’ entry to the restaurants.

The incident took place in the capital’s Khilgaon area on Tuesday, when the DSCC was conducting a drive there, in collaboration with the Fire Service and Civil Defence.