Brahmanbaria: 21 including district lawyers' association GS summoned

On 2 January, a ruckus was raised at the court of Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-10.
Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 judge Mohammad Faruq sent a letter to the registrar general of the Supreme Court seeking measures against the district lawyers' association president and other lawyers, accusing them of for contempt of court for abusing judges and court employees.
Later the registrar general submitted the matter to the chief justice.
The chief justice instructed to send the matter to the High Court bench led by Justice JBM Hasan.
On 5 January, the High Court issued a rule of contempt of court and asked 17 lawyers including Brahmanbaria District Lawyers' Association president Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, secretary (admin) Md Akkas Ali and lawyer Zubaer Islam to appear before the court.
On 5 and 8 January, infuriated lawyers chanted inappropriate slogans against Brahmanbaria district judge Sharmin Nigar.
In connection with the incident, a letter was sent on Monday to the registrar general of the Supreme Court saying that the trial proceedings have been hampered and a remedy was sought.
Afterwards, the registrar general submitted the matter to the chief justice. The chief justice instructed to send the matter to the High Court bench led by Justice JBM Hasan. The matter was then placed before the court. Deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy stood for the state in the hearing.