Brahmanbaria: 21 including district lawyers' association GS summoned

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The High Court has issued a rule of contempt of court against 21 lawyers including Brahmanbaria District Lawyers' Association general secretary on charges of hampering trial and chanting inappropriate slogans against the district judge Sharmin Nigar during court proceedings.

A bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-al-Jalil issued the rule on the contempt of court on Tuesday.

In the rule, an explanation has been sought as to why proceedings of contempt rule against 21 lawyers will not be taken. At the same time, they have been asked to appear at the court to explain about the matter.

Brahmanbaria District Lawyers' Association general secretary Md Mafizur Rahman, members Minhazul Islam, Emdadul Haque and Nizam Uddin Khan are among 21 lawyers.

On 2 January, a ruckus was raised at the court of Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-10.

Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 judge Mohammad Faruq sent a letter to the registrar general of the Supreme Court seeking measures against the district lawyers' association president and other lawyers, accusing them of for contempt of court for abusing judges and court employees.

Later the registrar general submitted the matter to the chief justice.

The chief justice instructed to send the matter to the High Court bench led by Justice JBM Hasan.

On 5 January, the High Court issued a rule of contempt of court and asked 17 lawyers including Brahmanbaria District Lawyers' Association president Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, secretary (admin) Md Akkas Ali and lawyer Zubaer Islam to appear before the court.

On 5 and 8 January, infuriated lawyers chanted inappropriate slogans against Brahmanbaria district judge Sharmin Nigar.

In connection with the incident, a letter was sent on Monday to the registrar general of the Supreme Court saying that the trial proceedings have been hampered and a remedy was sought.

Afterwards, the registrar general submitted the matter to the chief justice. The chief justice instructed to send the matter to the High Court bench led by Justice JBM Hasan. The matter was then placed before the court. Deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy stood for the state in the hearing.

