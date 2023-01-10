Brahmanbaria: 21 including district lawyers' association GS summoned

The High Court has issued a rule of contempt of court against 21 lawyers including Brahmanbaria District Lawyers' Association general secretary on charges of hampering trial and chanting inappropriate slogans against the district judge Sharmin Nigar during court proceedings.

A bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-al-Jalil issued the rule on the contempt of court on Tuesday.

In the rule, an explanation has been sought as to why proceedings of contempt rule against 21 lawyers will not be taken. At the same time, they have been asked to appear at the court to explain about the matter.

Brahmanbaria District Lawyers' Association general secretary Md Mafizur Rahman, members Minhazul Islam, Emdadul Haque and Nizam Uddin Khan are among 21 lawyers.