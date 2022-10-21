Militants receive various arms training in remote hills: RAB

By involving with new terrorist orgnisation eight college students went missing from Cumilla on 23 August. As one of them returned, the fact of these men leaving home in the name of ‘hijrat’ by involving with terrorism came in light. After few days the imam of Cumilla city’s Kuba mosque, Shah Muhammad Habibullah went into hiding. After that on 5 October RAB arrested seven persons from various areas of the capital. Among them were four missing men of Comilla. Rest of the three was terrorist organisers and their shelter giver.

During continuous anti-terrorist campaign RAB arrested five personnel including three youth from Jatrabari and Keraniganj of the capital on 9 October. Among them Rakib Hasnat aka Sumon (28) of Sutrapur of old Dhkaka, MD Hossain (22) of Kuakata of Patuakhali and MD Saiful Islam of Noakhali left home inspired by terrorism. And the other two were involved inspiring for terrorism. They are Shah MD Habibullah Habib (32) and Neyamat Ullah (43).

On October 10 RAB published a list of 38 people who went missing from various parts of the country inspired by terrorism. Following that RAB informed about their raid in the hill area.