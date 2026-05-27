Albino buffalo ‘Donald Trump’ spared from Eid sacrifice

The widely discussed albino buffalo nicknamed “Donald Trump,” which had been sold for sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha, will no longer be sacrificed. It has been learned that the buffalo is being spared from sacrifice through special intervention by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

At around 5:30 pm Today, Wednesday, the buffalo was seen being taken to Keraniganj police station from Islampur in Zinzira, Keraniganj.

Earlier, around 4:00 pm, an officer of Keraniganj district police (who requested anonymity) arrived there and spoke with the buffalo’s owner, Moniruzzaman. The officer said, “Instructions have come from the top that the buffalo cannot be sacrificed. For now, we have been told to take it to the police station.”