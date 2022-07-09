5 Eid congregations will be held at Baitul Mukarram

Hafez Mufti Muhibullah Baki Nadvi will conduct the second Eid Jamaat at 8.00am and the third one will be conducted by Islamic Foundation's Mufassir Mawlana Abu Saleh Patwari at 9.00am.
Maulana Mahiuddin Kashem, Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram Mosque will conduct the fourth Jamaat at 10.00am while the fifth Jamaat will be conducted by Islamic Foundation's Mufti Mawlana Mohammad Abdullah at 10.45am.
Organisers said adequate water supply has already been ensured and security arrangements have been made at the Baitul Mukaram National Mosque to facilitate the Eid-ul-Azha prayers.