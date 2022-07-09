5 Eid congregations will be held at Baitul Mukarram

Like every year, five congregations (Jamaaat) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The congregations will be held in phases starting from 7.00am.

The first Jamaat scheduled at 7.00am will be conducted by Hafez Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahaman, senior pesh Imam of the mosque, the Islamic Foundation said in a press releas.