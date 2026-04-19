Ride-sharing motorcycle fares rise, up by Tk 50 to 70 in some areas

Farhana Neela works at a private company. She has to travel to different parts of Dhaka, so she commutes using ride-sharing motorcycles.

This morning, Sunday, she travelled from ECB Chattar in Mirpur to Road 70 in Gulshan-2 for office work. This correspondent spoke to her there.

Farhana said, “Earlier, it used to cost around Tk 100 to come here from ECB Chattar. Today, I had to pay Tk 140. The rider mentioned fuel shortages and increased prices.”