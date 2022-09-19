Slum dwellers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

Slum dwellers on Monday staged demonstrations blocking Dhaka-Mymensingh highway against an eviction drive at Mohakhali without ensuring their rehabilitation, reports UNB.

Hundreds of slum dwellers blocked the highway in Amtoli area around 12.00pm as the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authorities started an eviction drive in ‘Sattola’ slum of Mohakhali.

However, the drive was stopped in the face of the protests.

The slum dwellers, most of whom are the victims of river erosion, demanded rehabilitation first as they have no place to go.

Gulshan division deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Abdul Ahad said police have been deployed to clear the highway for traffic movement.