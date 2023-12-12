Pure Earth, BSMMU teams up to prevent childhood lead poisoning

Bangladesh is the fourth most lead pollution-impacted country in the world. About 36 million children, that is 60 per cent of children in Bangladesh are poisoned by lead with an average blood lead level of 6.8 μg/dL.

A recent World Bank study shows that children in Bangladesh have lost 20 million Intelligence quotient (IQ) points causing a high economic cost of USD 10,897 million, which equals 3.6 per cent of the country’s GDP.

In Bangladesh, the major sources of lead exposure include used-lead acid battery recycling in informal settings, leaded paint, aluminum cookware, ceramic food ware, spices, toys, cosmetics, food, electronic waste, fertilizers, and cultured fish feed.