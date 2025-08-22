Body recovered from Meghna believed to be journalist Bibhuranjan

A body has been recovered from the Meghna River in Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj. Police and relatives believe it to be the remains of missing journalist Bibhuranjan Sarker.

Bibhuranjan Sarkar, 71, Senior Assistant Editor at the daily Ajker Patrika, had been missing since leaving his Siddheshwari residence in the capital around 10:00 am Thursday.

His family filed a general diary (GD) with Ramna police station reporting his disappearance last night.