Four die as Benapole Express train catches fire in Dhaka

At least four people have died in a fire that broke out in four compartments of a passenger train in the capital’s Gopibagh area on Friday night.
The incident took place around 9:00 pm when the Benapole Express train was heading towards the Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka.
At around 10:00 pm, they reported to have recovered an individual who died in the fire. Sometimes later, Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defnese, reported another three deaths in the fire incident
The Fire Service and Civil Defense said in a text message that miscreants set fire to four compartments. Seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control by around 10:20 pm.
Syed Faiz Ahmed, a witness, told Prothom Alo around 9:30 pm that two people were brought out of the train with burn injuries. However, it was yet to be ascertained if any passengers were stuck in the burning bogies.
Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Ashraf Hossain of Dhaka Railway Police Station said they were informed about the fire via the national emergency number, 999. A police team rushed to the spot immediately.
Earlier, four people were burnt to death in a fire at a passenger train in the capital’s Tejgaon area on 19 December. Law enforcement agencies found in their investigations that some miscreants set fire to the train in the guise of passengers.