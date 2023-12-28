Mohanganj Express train arson: No suspect identified in 8 days

Even after eight days since the Mohanganj Express train was set on fire in the capital, law enforcement agencies have not been able to identify anyone involved in the incident.
However, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has mentioned that information obtained from the arrested Jubo Dal, youth wing of key opposition BNP, leader Mukit about the perpetrators of the train arson is currently under scrutiny.
On the early morning of 19 December, four individuals, including a woman and her child, tragically lost their lives in the train arson incident. The case of murder, investigated by Dhaka Railway Police Station, involves various units such as DB and RAB.
However, as of Wednesday evening, none of the units engaged in the investigation have successfully identified individuals responsible for setting the train on fire.
RAB-1 announced the arrest of nine individuals as suspects in the train fire incident on 21 December. Following questioning about their involvement or knowledge of the miscreants, RAB stated that there was no evidence linking them to the train fire.
When contacted, Superintendent of Police Zahidur Rahman informed Prothom Alo that RAB-1 is actively working to identify the actual perpetrators.
During a press conference at Kamalapur railway station on Thursday, RAB-3 director Lieutenant Colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed disclosed that they have identified four individuals in connection with the Mohanganj Express train fire.
Two of them are activists affiliated with opposition political parties, while the other two are unaffiliated individuals.
When contacted this evening, Lieutenant Colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed stated that efforts are ongoing to identify the individuals involved in the Mohanganj Express train fire. He mentioned that the media would be informed of any progress made.
Previously, the Detective Branch (DB) had expressed the intention to obtain the names of those involved in the train fire incident.
A DB official informed Prothom Alo on Wednesday evening that the information obtained from Jubo Dal leader Mukit, arrested as a bomb maker, regarding the miscreants in the train arson, is currently under scrutiny.